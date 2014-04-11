Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 11, 2014 | 4:55pm BST

Gold diggers

<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
1 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
2 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
3 / 15
<p>A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
4 / 15
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
5 / 15
<p>A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
6 / 15
<p>A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
7 / 15
<p>A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
8 / 15
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
9 / 15
<p>A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 15
<p>Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
11 / 15
<p>A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
12 / 15
<p>A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
13 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 15
<p>A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

Next Slideshows

Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane over America.

11 Apr 2014
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

10 Apr 2014
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.

09 Apr 2014
Portraits of a militia

Portraits of a militia

Anti-balaka militia originally sprang up to protect the Christian population of the Central African Republic, but now stand accused of human rights abuses...

09 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures