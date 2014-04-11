Gold diggers
Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
