Golden Globe after-parties

Monday, January 16, 2012

Gerard Butler and actor Rob Lowe share a moment at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

(L-R) Model Kelly Sawyer, actress Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe attend The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jason Statham and his friends have a laugh at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harvey Weinstein's wife actress Georgina Chapman talk at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actress Viola Davis attends The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

French actor and winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for his role in "The Artist" Jean Dujardin and cast member Missi Pyle attend The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actress Meryl Streep shows off her Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture - Drama for her work in "The Iron Lady" during her arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actor Will Arnett gestures, as his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey watch, at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Sofia Vergara kisses Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, January 16, 2012

French producer Thomas Langmann holds the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, for his film "The Artist", at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical television series for her role in "Enlightened", sits with musician Ben Harper, her mother Diane Ladd and her award inside the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Will Arnett poses between his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actress Nora Arnezeder arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, January 16, 2012

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is being interviewed at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Claire Danes holds her award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" as she arrives at the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Idris Elba shows off his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work on "Luther" as he arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Actor Zachary Levi and model Elle Macpherson arrive at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, January 16, 2012

Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for "Game of Thrones," holds his award in one hand and the hand of his wife Erica Schmidt in the other as he arrives at the HBO after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Alba poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, January 16, 2012

Charlize Theron arrives at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Will Arnett and his wife Amy Poehler pose at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Paris Hilton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Janelle Monae arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, January 16, 2012

James Cromwell holds Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier from "The Artist," during their arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Sofia Vergara and Mandy Patinkin arrive at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, January 16, 2012

Lindsay Lohan arrives at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, January 16, 2012

Ashlan Gorse arrives at the NBC Universal after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

