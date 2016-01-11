Golden Globe highlights
Leonardo DiCaprio holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama, for "The Revenant", at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Ricky Gervais hosts. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin (2nd R) and their daughters Sistine (L), Scarlet, (2nd L) and Sophia, pose with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed". REUTERS/Lucy...more
Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" backstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Lady Gaga poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "American Horror Story- Hotel". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denzel Washington (L) and his family are seen on stage after Washington won the Cecil B. Demille Award. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Matt Damon takes a photo as he poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Martian". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Melissa McCarthy (L) Jason Statham (C) and Paul Feig on stage. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Joy". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband actor Ben Falcone make their way to the ballroom on arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christian Slater poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Amy Adams gets a kiss from an unidentified guest upon her arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Hamm poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama for his role in "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Michael B. Jordan arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses with the awards for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for "The Revenant" (L) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for ...more
Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Winslet poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in "Steve Jobs". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Ridley Scott accepts the award after "The Martian" won Best Motion Picture - Comedy. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Sylvester Stallone poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taraji P. Henson poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in "Empire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Comedian Amy Schumer arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ryan Gosling (L) and Brad Pitt present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Brie Larson speaks after winning Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in "Room". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Rachel Bloom reacts after winning Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical for her performance in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Host Ricky Gervais (L) stands with presenter Mel Gibson. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Taraji P. Henson reacts after winning Best Actress - TV Series, Drama for her performance in "Empire". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jonah Hill (L) and Channing Tatum present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Amy Schumer (L) and Jennifer Lawrence present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Mark Wahlberg (L) and Will Ferrell present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Actress Taraji P. Henson walks to the ballroom as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Ennio Morricone after "The Hateful Eight" won Best Original Score - Motion Picture. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jim Carrey presents. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jamie Foxx and Lily James present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Sam Smith (R) and Jimmy Napes pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Writing's on the Wall" from the film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her way to the ballroom on arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oscar Isaac poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "Show Me a Hero". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Gael Garcia Bernal, Bernadette Peters (C) and Lola Kirke pose backstage with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Mozart in the Jungle". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Pete Docter (L) and producer Jonas Rivera pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Inside Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
