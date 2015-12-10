Golden Globe nominee reactions

Brie Larson, best actress nominee for "Room": "Wow. My deepest thanks to the HFPA - I am beyond honored, grateful, thrilled and every other imaginable emotion to be in the company of such an inspirational group of women, and to share this morning's...more

Brie Larson, best actress nominee for "Room": "Wow. My deepest thanks to the HFPA - I am beyond honored, grateful, thrilled and every other imaginable emotion to be in the company of such an inspirational group of women, and to share this morning's recognition with Emma, Lenny, the entire cast and crew of 'Room', as well as Amy Schumer and the cast and crew of 'Trainwreck'.' What a morning! And thanks to Jacob Tremblay - you have made every day of this journey magic." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

