Edition:
United Kingdom

Golden Globes red carpet

Monday, January 16, 2012

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Lea Michele poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Lea Michele poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Madonna poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Madonna poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Kate Winslet poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Kate Winslet poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Michelle Williams poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Michelle Williams poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Gerard Butler arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Gerard Butler arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Elle Macpherson poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Elle Macpherson poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Rooney Mara from the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Rooney Mara from the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Sarah Michelle Gellar arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Sarah Michelle Gellar arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Chastain waves as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Chastain waves as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Viola Davis from "The Help" poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Viola Davis from "The Help" poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Model Heidi Klum poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Model Heidi Klum poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Andie MacDowell poses for photographers while arriving at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Andie MacDowell poses for photographers while arriving at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Julianna Margulies poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Julianna Margulies poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Maria Menounos strikes a pose like American football player Tim Tebow at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Maria Menounos strikes a pose like American football player Tim Tebow at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Laura Linney poses for photographers at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Laura Linney poses for photographers at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Salma Hayek arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Salma Hayek arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Nicole Richie poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Nicole Richie poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Sofia Vergara poses for photographers at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Sofia Vergara poses for photographers at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist," arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist," arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Mila Kunis arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Mila Kunis arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Melissa McCarthy poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Melissa McCarthy poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Emma Stone poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Emma Stone poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Mary J. Blige poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Mary J. Blige poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

French actor Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

French actor Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Natalie Portman arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Natalie Portman arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Paula Patton poses on the red carpet while arriving at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Paula Patton poses on the red carpet while arriving at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Meryl Streep arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Meryl Streep arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Paula Patton poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Paula Patton poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
36 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Alba arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Alba arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
37 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Biel poses at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jessica Biel poses at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
39 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Dianna Agron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Dianna Agron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
40 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, pose as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, pose as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Evan Rachel Wood poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Evan Rachel Wood poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Amy Poehler and her husband, actor Will Arnett, arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Amy Poehler and her husband, actor Will Arnett, arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
43 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
44 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Jodie Foster poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jodie Foster poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
45 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Debra Messing poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Debra Messing poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
46 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Sofia Vergara poses for photographers on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Sofia Vergara poses for photographers on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
47 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Helen Mirren and husband director Taylor Hackford at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Helen Mirren and husband director Taylor Hackford at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
48 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Glenn Close poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Glenn Close poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
49 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
50 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist," arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist," arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
51 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
52 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Mark Wahlberg arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Mark Wahlberg arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
53 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban greet Elton John and his partner David Furnish at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 16, 2012

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban greet Elton John and his partner David Furnish at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
54 / 55
Monday, January 16, 2012

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 16, 2012

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
55 / 55

Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Golden Globe after-parties

Golden Globe after-parties
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »