Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2015 | 4:10pm GMT

Good riddance to 2015

A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before New Years Eve for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A woman uses a hammer to destroy prescription pill containers December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Tim Tompkins, Times Square Alliance president, holds a piece of paper related to Donald Trump before shredding it December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Participant Jose Lima goes through papers he will throw into a trash can to be shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Messages related to bad memories or events are taped onto the side of a truck before they are shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A man lifts papers into a trash can to be shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Messages related to bad memories or events are taped onto the side of a truck before they are shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Participant Jose Lima goes throws papers into a trash can to be shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
