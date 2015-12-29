Good riddance to 2015

A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before...more

A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before New Years Eve for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close