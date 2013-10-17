Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 6:55pm BST

Goodbye NY horse carriages?

<p>A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing...more

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 13
<p>Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 13
<p>Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 13
<p>A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 13
<p>People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 13
<p>The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 13
<p>A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Fresh mountain cheese

Fresh mountain cheese

Next Slideshows

Fresh mountain cheese

Fresh mountain cheese

A fifth generation family produces a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese which takes a minimum of six months to mature.

17 Oct 2013
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

With the coming of fall, comes the changing of the colors of the landscape.

16 Oct 2013
North Korea water park

North Korea water park

Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.

17 Oct 2013
A two million strong cult

A two million strong cult

Two million people in Africa's Great Lakes region follow the cult of an 83-year-old self-professed god in Uganda.

16 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos