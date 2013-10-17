Goodbye NY horse carriages?

A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif