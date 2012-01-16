Edition:
Google's new LA campus

Monday, January 16, 2012

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An employee plays pool at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An employee plays pool at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Data cables are seen above the main office floor at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Data cables are seen above the main office floor at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A T-shirt designed for company employees is seen at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A T-shirt designed for company employees is seen at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfboards for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfboards for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google homepage logos are seen on a wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google homepage logos are seen on a wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, 27, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, 27, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks through a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks through a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Google LA logo is seen on a pool table at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Google LA logo is seen on a pool table at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

