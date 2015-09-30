Edition:
Google's self-driving car

A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A Google employee on a bicycle acts as a real-life obstacle for a Google self-driving prototype car to react to during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Dmitri Dolgov, Principal Engineer on the software team of Google's Self-Driving Car project, speaks to the media. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Google co-founder Sergey Brin gets in a self-driving Lexus prototype following a presentation at a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Google co-founder Sergey Brin takes questions from the media following presentations at a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A line of Lexus SUVs equipped with Google self-driving sensors await test riders during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Google vehicle operator Reko Ong stands next to a prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Google co-founder Sergey Brin takes questions from the media following presentations at a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Jouralists take a test drive in a prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Journalists take a test drive in a self-driving Lexus SUV during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A prototype of Goodle's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Chris Urmson, Director of the Self Driving Cars Project at Google, poses for photos in front of a prototype self-driving car during a media preview. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
