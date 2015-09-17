Edition:
GOP candidates square off

Donald Trump speaks as Jeb Bush reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Carly Fiorina speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush shake hands during a commercial break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
John Kasich and Chris Christie react. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
The candidates pose before the start. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Donald Trump gives former Florida Governor Jeb Bush a thumbs up after Bush said he would want his Secret Service code name to be "Energizer". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
The candidates debate in front of President Ronald Reagan's Air Force One jet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Ben Carson and former Jeb Bush listen as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
John Kasich makes a point. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson and businessman Donald Trump talk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Members of the news media watch on television monitors as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Mike Huckabee speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush and Scott Walker pose for a group photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Ben Carson and Donald Trump talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
George Pataki and Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Donald Trump and Ben Carson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Rick Santorum, George Pataki, Bobby Jindal and Lindsey Graham talk at the conclusion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Lindsey Graham makes a point. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Lindsey Graham, George Pataki, Rick Santorum, Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich and Chris Christie pose before the start. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
George Pataki has his microphone adjusted by a technician during a commercial break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Donald Trump reacts to Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Candidates mingle and talk after the conclusion of the second official Republican presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
