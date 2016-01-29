Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 5:01am GMT

GOP debate without Trump

Republican presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Republican presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 25
Ted Cruz speaks as Senator Marco Rubio listens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz speaks as Senator Marco Rubio listens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks as Senator Marco Rubio listens. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 25
Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum at his veteran's rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum at his veteran's rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum at his veteran's rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 25
Chris Christie speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chris Christie speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Chris Christie speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 25
Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 25
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 25
Fox News Channel anchors and debate moderators Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier . REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Fox News Channel anchors and debate moderators Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier . REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Fox News Channel anchors and debate moderators Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier . REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 25
Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 25
Ted Cruz reacts as Marco Rubio grabs the sleeve of his jacket as they talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz reacts as Marco Rubio grabs the sleeve of his jacket as they talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz reacts as Marco Rubio grabs the sleeve of his jacket as they talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 25
Young supporters of Donald Trump wait for Trump to speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Young supporters of Donald Trump wait for Trump to speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Young supporters of Donald Trump wait for Trump to speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
10 / 25
Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 25
The YouTube stars known as Diamond and Silk appear with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The YouTube stars known as Diamond and Silk appear with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The YouTube stars known as Diamond and Silk appear with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 25
Fox News Channel anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly is seen on a video screen in the debate hall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Fox News Channel anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly is seen on a video screen in the debate hall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Fox News Channel anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly is seen on a video screen in the debate hall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 25
Donald Trump's pregnant daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father (off camera) jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump's pregnant daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father (off camera) jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Donald Trump's pregnant daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father (off camera) jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 25
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 25
Jeb Bush talks with Rand Paul during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jeb Bush talks with Rand Paul during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Jeb Bush talks with Rand Paul during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 25
Trump speaks at a rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Trump speaks at a rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Trump speaks at a rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 25
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discuss a point. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discuss a point. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discuss a point. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 25
Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk with each other and the moderators at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk with each other and the moderators at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk with each other and the moderators at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 25
Donald Trump waves goodbye at the end of his rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump waves goodbye at the end of his rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Donald Trump waves goodbye at the end of his rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
20 / 25
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio part after shaking hands. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio part after shaking hands. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio part after shaking hands. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 25
Veterans wait in the crowd for Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Veterans wait in the crowd for Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Veterans wait in the crowd for Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 25
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 25
Ted Cruz dances with one of his daughters as John Kasich looks on after the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz dances with one of his daughters as John Kasich looks on after the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Ted Cruz dances with one of his daughters as John Kasich looks on after the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 25
Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Jim Gilmore pose together before the start of a forum for the lower polling presidential candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Jim Gilmore pose together before the start of a forum for the lower polling presidential candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Jim Gilmore pose together before the start of a forum for the lower polling presidential candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Jan 2016
Tunisia's idle generation

Tunisia's idle generation

Men and women in Tunisia struggle to find work, five years after the Arab Spring ignited in the North African country over a lack of economic and political...

28 Jan 2016
Migrant's Greek winter

Migrant's Greek winter

The flow of migrants continues after more than one million reached Europe last year, mainly through Greece.

28 Jan 2016
El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.

27 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures