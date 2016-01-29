GOP debate without Trump
Republican presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz speaks as Senator Marco Rubio listens. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum at his veteran's rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chris Christie speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fox News Channel anchors and debate moderators Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier . REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz reacts as Marco Rubio grabs the sleeve of his jacket as they talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Young supporters of Donald Trump wait for Trump to speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The YouTube stars known as Diamond and Silk appear with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fox News Channel anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly is seen on a video screen in the debate hall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump's pregnant daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father (off camera) jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush talks with Rand Paul during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump speaks at a rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discuss a point. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk with each other and the moderators at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump waves goodbye at the end of his rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio part after shaking hands. REUTERS/Jim Young
Veterans wait in the crowd for Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz dances with one of his daughters as John Kasich looks on after the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Jim Gilmore pose together before the start of a forum for the lower polling presidential candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
