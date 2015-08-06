GOP Nation

Edition:
A supporter of Scott Walker arrives for his campaign kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, July 13, 2015.

Monday, July 13, 2015
Julie Linn, a supporter of Jeb Bush, poses for a portrait with a campaign sign before Bush spoke during a campaign event in Pella, Iowa June 17, 2015.

Thursday, June 18, 2015
Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015.

Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015.

Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A Donald Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015.

Saturday, July 11, 2015
Republican party supporters attend the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015.

Friday, June 19, 2015
South Carolina Republican Kay McClanahan wears an elephant necklace while attending Scott Walker's speech to supporters during a lunch in Columbia, South Carolina, March 19, 2015.

Thursday, March 19, 2015
Jeff Johnston, a supporter of Jeb Bush, poses for a portrait before Bush spoke during a backyard campaign event in Washington, Iowa June 17, 2015.

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Chris Christie speaks with supporters after a town hall event in Sandown, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015.

Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015.

Monday, June 15, 2015
Donald Trump poses with a supporter as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.

Sunday, June 28, 2015
A Republican supporter wears a party logo on her denim jacket before a sunset cruise with the Belknap County Republicans in Laconia, New Hampshire, May 29, 2015.

Saturday, May 30, 2015
Supporters cheer for Jeb Bush during a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015.

Monday, June 15, 2015
Mary Kay Arkfeld is framed by bunting as she peers through a fence to listen to Republican presidential candidates speak during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June 6, 2015.

Saturday, June 06, 2015
Scott Walker greets supporters at a rally for Congressman Rod Blum (R-IA) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 24, 2015.

Friday, April 24, 2015
Supporters wait for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015.

Tuesday, June 16, 2015
George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015.

Thursday, May 28, 2015
Gary Neely, his wife Darla Neely (L) and daughter Kamber Neely hold a sign supporting Hope native Mike Huckabee as they stand next to their car in Hope, Arkansas, May 5, 2015.

Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015.

Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Supports look on and listen as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, Ohio August 5, 2015.

Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Supporters of Lindsey Graham hold a picture of him and shoot their own pictures as he announces his campaign in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015.

Monday, June 01, 2015
Columba Bush (R), wife of Jeb Bush, puts her arm around a supporter prior to Jeb Bush formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015.

Monday, June 15, 2015
Supporters of Bobby Jindal await his formal announcement of his campaign in Kenner, Louisiana June 24, 2015.

Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Supporters cheer for Rick Santorum as he formally declared his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015.

Wednesday, May 27, 2015
