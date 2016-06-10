Edition:
Gordie Howe: 1928-2016

Photographer
Jessica Rinaldi
Location
DALLAS, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2007

Gordie Howe watches practice for the NHL All-Star hockey game in Dallas January 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
DETROIT, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2007

Gordie Howe stands in front of the bronze sculpture of his likeness during an unveiling ceremony at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Photographer
Jessica Rinaldi
Location
DALLAS, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2007

Gordie Howe smiles as he signs an autograph for Alec Horton, 10, of Garland, Texas during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Gordie Howe, starting with the IHL Detroit Vipers, bumps Kansas City Blades' Iain Fraser (L) during the first 48 seconds of the IHL game at the Palace in Auburn Hills, October 3, 1997. Howe became the first professional hockey player to play in six different decades when he joined the Vipers for their season opener against the Blades. The Blades defeated the Vipers 5-4 in a shoot out. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Photographer
Mike Cassese
Location
TORONTO, Canada
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2011

Mark Howe has his induction ring examined by dad Gordie Howe during a news conference in Toronto November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Photographer
Tim Shaffer
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Gordie Howe waves as he enters the rink for a ceremony honoring his son, Philadelphia Flyers' NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Mark, before the start of the Flyers and Detroit Red Wings game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
TORONTO, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009

Edmonton Oilers' Wayne Gretzky receives the Art Ross Trophy from Gordie Howe during the NHL Awards in Toronto June 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
DETROIT, United States
Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2013

Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans in celebration of his 85th birthday before the start of the Red Wing's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Photographer
Str Old
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Former Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull talks to Gordie Howe during a Heroes of Hockey practice at the NHL All-Star celebrations in Vancouver January 16, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
New York, USA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Edmonton Oiler Wayne Gretzky is shown talking with Gordie Howe in Toronto at a reception for Howe the day after Howe retired from professional hockey June 5, 1980. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Photographer
David Stobbe
Location
SASKATOON, Canada
Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015

Gordie Howe greets media on his way to a dinner to honor his legacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan February 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Stobbe

Photographer
Shaun Best
Location
MONTREAL, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2007

Gordie Howe and Jean Beliveau prepare to drop the puck during a ceremony before the game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
Montreal, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2008

Former hockey greats Jean Beliveau (L), Frank Mahovlich (2nd L), Gordie Howe (2nd R) and Yvan Cournoyer (R) pose with the Stanley Cup at a tribute for Beliveau in Montreal, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Photographer
Shaun Best
Location
ATLANTA, United States
Reuters / Saturday, January 26, 2008

Gordie Howe talks with Nicklas Lidstrom from the Detroit Red Wings during the Western Conference team practice for the NHL's All-Star hockey game in Atlanta January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Photographer
Jessica Rinaldi
Location
DALLAS, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2007

Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Photographer
Jessica Rinaldi
Location
DALLAS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2007

Gordie Howe signs an autograph for a fan during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

