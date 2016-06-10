Gordie Howe: 1928-2016

Gordie Howe, starting with the IHL Detroit Vipers, bumps Kansas City Blades' Iain Fraser (L) during the first 48 seconds of the IHL game at the Palace in Auburn Hills, October 3, 1997. Howe became the first professional hockey player to play in six different decades when he joined the Vipers for their season opener against the Blades. The Blades defeated the Vipers 5-4 in a shoot out. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook