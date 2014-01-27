Edition:
Grammy Awards red carpet

<p>Daft Punk arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Country singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Ciara arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Country music singer Miranda Lambert arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Model Kemp Muhl, Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Gary Clarke Jr. and Nicole Trunfio arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Amber Rose arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Macklemore and Ryan Lewis arrive with Tricia Davis (R) and Jackie Ganger at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach arrive with Joe Walsh and his wife Marjorie Bach at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith shakes hands with Jared Leto of "Thirty Seconds to Mars" as Smokey Robinson watches as they arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Alicia Keys arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Rita Ora arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Paris Hilton arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Cara Quici arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Heavy metal band Black Sabbath, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne (L-R) arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer and dancer Zendaya arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Latin artist Desiree Estrada arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer/songwriter Natalie Grant arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Judith Hill arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Recording artist Kaya Jones arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Tamar Braxton arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Faith Evans arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Gloria Estefan arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Neil Young and his wife Pegi arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Kris Kristofferson arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Skylar Grey arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Jamie Foxx and Corinne Bishop arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Macklemore arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Blues artist Malina Moye arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Anna Einarsson arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Jorja Fox arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Electronic artist Nadeea Volianova arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Ziggy Marley and wife, Orly Agai, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Paul Williams and wife, Mariana, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>R&amp;B artist Miguel arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Latin group La Santa Cecilia arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Lars Ulrich and Jessica Miller arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Pink arrives with her husband Carey Hart at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Katy Perry and her brother David Hudson arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer and dancer Zendaya arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Natasha Bedingfield arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Anna Faris arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Paula Patton arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Marc Anthony and Chloe Green arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

