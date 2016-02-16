Grammy Awards red carpet
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber and his brother Jaxon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Chrissy Teigan and musician John Legend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ariana Grande is helped with her dress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
DJs Skrillex and Diplo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pop artist Z Lala. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Hollywood Vampires, (L-R) Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Tove Lo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Florence Welch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyrese Gibson and his daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alan Thicke and Gloria Loring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Serayah McNeill. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cam. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Travis Barker and his children. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Andra Day. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Matt Sorum takes a picture of singer Tove Lo as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
LL Cool J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
DVF at NYFW
Diane von Furstenberg's Fall/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week.
BAFTA red carpet
Red carpet style at the BAFTA Awards in London.
Seeing red at NYFW
Celebrities and models display designs for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection.
Kanye West at New York Fashion Week
Rapper Kanye West presents his Yeezy Season 3 fashion collection and new album "The Life of Pablo" at New York Fashion Week.
