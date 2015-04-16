Grave cleaners of Guatemala

A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do...more

A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close