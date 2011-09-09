Grease festival
A reveller covered in paint shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to...more
A reveller covered in paint shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as "dirty" as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint ask for soap and water to wash themselves as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint ask for soap and water to wash themselves as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Young revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Young revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease run as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease run as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A reveller covered in grease shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A reveller covered in grease shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The shadow of a reveller is cast on a wall as a handprint is seen during the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The shadow of a reveller is cast on a wall as a handprint is seen during the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo