"Grease" outdoors
A shadow of a Rydell High School sign is cast on the grass of a playing field, before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three showings over the weekend. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members arrive before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A cheerleader entertains audience members queuing for the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors ride in a vintage American car before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members embrace before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members have a pillow fight in a cabin before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An actress, playing the part of "Frenchie", prepares for her role before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Women wearing period outfits chat in a makeshift diner before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members queue to ride bumper cars before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of the audience sing along during the start of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members wearing 1950s outfits dance before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the final scene of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The cast poses before the arrival of the audience, at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
