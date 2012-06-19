Edition:
United Kingdom

Great British food

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Jellied eels (top row L-R), scotch eggs, bangers and mash (middle row L-R), a full English breakfast, roast beef and yorkshire pudding, pie and mash in liquor, crumble and custard (bottom row L-R), bread and butter pudding and strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Jellied eels (top row L-R), scotch eggs, bangers and mash (middle row L-R), a full English breakfast, roast beef and yorkshire pudding, pie and mash in liquor, crumble and custard (bottom row L-R), bread and butter pudding and strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A British desert of meringue, cream and strawberries called Eton Mess. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A British desert of meringue, cream and strawberries called Eton Mess. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional full English breakfast of sausages, chips, baked beans, bacon, black pudding and toast. Photographed at 'Enough To Feed an Elephant' cafe in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional full English breakfast of sausages, chips, baked beans, bacon, black pudding and toast. Photographed at 'Enough To Feed an Elephant' cafe in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British snack of jellied eels. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British snack of jellied eels. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British Sunday lunch of roast beef and yorkshire pudding, is photographed in Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British Sunday lunch of roast beef and yorkshire pudding, is photographed in Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole'. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole'. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British snack of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, called a Scotch Egg. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British snack of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, called a Scotch Egg. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A tray of traditional British meat pies. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A tray of traditional British meat pies. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash. Photographed at G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British cake made of different coloured squares of sponge covered in marzipan, called a Battenberg cake. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British cake made of different coloured squares of sponge covered in marzipan, called a Battenberg cake. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A bowl of rhubarb and almond trifle. Photographed at Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A bowl of rhubarb and almond trifle. Photographed at Canteen restaurant in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British desert of a bowl of strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A traditional British desert of a bowl of strawberries and cream. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 13
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A cup of tea and plate of biscuits. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A cup of tea and plate of biscuits. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 13

Great British food

Great British food Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Crossing the Mexico-US Border

Crossing the Mexico-US Border
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »