Greece decides
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi in Greek) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-austerity demonstrators tussle with a motorcycle policeman in Syntagma Square in Athens during an anti-Austerity rally, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protestors hold a giant flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The word 'Yes' in Greek is seen on a sticker on the hand of a supporter during a pro-Euro rally in front of the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A 'Yes' supporter smiles as she arrives for the pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greek Communist Party supporters listen to a speech during a rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, near the parliament building, in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A child holds up a sign reading "No to Fear" in Greek during an anti-austerity demonstration in Syntagma Square, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A 'Yes' supporter waves an EU flag during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A 'Yes' supporter shouts slogans during a pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A waiter at a coffee shop follows Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras live television address in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks past the Bank of Greece building with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man shows his cash cards as pensioners scuffle to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
'Yes' supporters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman makes a transaction at a National Bank ATM, as a "No" graffiti is seen, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Next Slideshows
Flying solar
The Solar Impulse 2 is attempting a round-the-world flight.
European heatwave
A widespread heatwave hits much of France, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and western Germany.
Greece defaults
Banks are closed, pensioners line up for their euros and a referendum looms after Greece failed to make a loan repayment to the IMF.
Investing in China
Inside the brokerages and stock exchanges across China, the world's second-largest economy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.