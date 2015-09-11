Greece's Golden Dawn

Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. Flaming torches raised, far-right Golden Dawn supporters dressed in black chanted the Greek national anthem as darkness fell on Thermopylae, where King Leonidas and 300 Spartans defied a vast Persian army in 480 BC. Standing before them, a member of the European Parliament from Golden Dawn, the euro zone's most extreme right-wing political party, roused the crowd with defiant denunciations of enemies at home and abroad ahead of a national election on September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

