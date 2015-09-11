Edition:
Greece's Golden Dawn

Golden dawn supporters rehearse for a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Greek lawmakers of far right Golden Dawn party, raise their hands during a swearing-in ceremony of the new deputies that were elected in the January 25 national polls, in Athens February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party cheer for a party lawmaker during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A member of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to a courthouse in Athens October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Extreme-right Golden Dawn party supporters celebrate outside the police headquarters in Athens October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. Flaming torches raised, far-right Golden Dawn supporters dressed in black chanted the Greek national anthem as darkness fell on Thermopylae, where King Leonidas and 300 Spartans defied a vast Persian army in 480 BC. Standing before them, a member of the European Parliament from Golden Dawn, the euro zone's most extreme right-wing political party, roused the crowd with defiant denunciations of enemies at home and abroad ahead of a national election on September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Ilias Kasidiaris, far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker and candidate for mayor of Athens in the upcoming municipal election, poses for a photograph in the party's headquarters during an interview with Reuters in Athens March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party protest around a flag during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party hold torches during a gathering in Athens February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A placard that reads 'NO' in Greek is seen on a far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker's desk during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Members of the far-right Golden Dawn party are seen inside their local offices, following a shooting, in a northern suburb of Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Leader of far-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos kisses his wife and MP for Golden Dawn Eleni Zaroulia as Golden Dawn lawmakers Christos Papas (back L) kisses Dimitrios Koukoutsis before the first of three rounds of a presidential vote at the Greek parliament in Athens December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek police officer (R) watches as a member of the Golden Dawn far-right party enters the party's headquarters in Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A supporter of Greece's Golden Dawn extreme right party distributes packs of pasta to residents suffering from the economic crisis at the Syntagma square in Athens August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A girl sings the national anthem with supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris (2nd R, front), who is in custody pending trial, attends the Athens council swearing-in ceremony August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos leaves the Koridallos prison in Athens March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Baboukos/Intime

A member of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party sports a tattoo that reads "Hellas", the Greek word for Greece, in the town hall of Perama town near Athens during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party wave Greek national and party flags during a rally in Athens January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Supporters of the extreme right Golden Dawn party stand by a Greek flag during an election campaign rally in Athens May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

