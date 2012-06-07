Edition:
United Kingdom

Greece's invisible tourists

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, some 300 kms south of Athens, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, some 300 kms south of Athens, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A tourist walks by the closed Esperia Palace Hotel in Athens, a victim of the economic crisis in Greece, June 4, 2012. The graffiti reads 'closed forever'. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A tourist walks by the closed Esperia Palace Hotel in Athens, a victim of the economic crisis in Greece, June 4, 2012. The graffiti reads 'closed forever'. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Foreign tourists eat on a restaurant terrace in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Foreign tourists eat on a restaurant terrace in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, south of Athens, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, south of Athens, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

General view of old Monemvasia town from atop the medieval fortress, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

General view of old Monemvasia town from atop the medieval fortress, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Locals are seen on the beach opposite the 'Rock of Monemvasia', May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Locals are seen on the beach opposite the 'Rock of Monemvasia', May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Tasia Livieratou stands in her silverware and jewlery workshop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Tasia Livieratou stands in her silverware and jewlery workshop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Nikos Kaplanis, a waiter in the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, carries a tray of drinks to customers, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Nikos Kaplanis, a waiter in the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, carries a tray of drinks to customers, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Russian tourist showers close to TUI information posters at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Russian tourist showers close to TUI information posters at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Theodoros Konstas, 53, smokes a cigarette as he stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. Konstas has a woodcraft shop and he is pessimistic about the financial situation in Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Theodoros Konstas, 53, smokes a cigarette as he stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. Konstas has a woodcraft shop and he is pessimistic about the financial situation in Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Few tourists are seen by one of the pools of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Few tourists are seen by one of the pools of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Paraskevas Christoforakis, 35, stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Paraskevas Christoforakis, 35, stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Greek flag flutters as the sun sets framed by palm trees on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Greek flag flutters as the sun sets framed by palm trees on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

German tourists play tennis in front of a TUI banner that reads 'That's how holidays should be' at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

German tourists play tennis in front of a TUI banner that reads 'That's how holidays should be' at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Tourists take photos inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Tourists take photos inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Belgian tourist walks atop the medieval fortress of Monemvasia in front of the 12th century church of Agia Sophia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Belgian tourist walks atop the medieval fortress of Monemvasia in front of the 12th century church of Agia Sophia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Ilias Kakouris, 38, executive chef in the Thalasso and Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, decorates a plate in the kitchen, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Ilias Kakouris, 38, executive chef in the Thalasso and Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, decorates a plate in the kitchen, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Foreign tourists are seen in a small bay in the town of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Foreign tourists are seen in a small bay in the town of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Katerina Marazioti, assistant housekeeping manager in Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort, adjusts the jacuzzi water pressure in the honeymoon villa in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Katerina Marazioti, assistant housekeeping manager in Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort, adjusts the jacuzzi water pressure in the honeymoon villa in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
20 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Anna Traiforou, 38, sits outside her bar inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Anna Traiforou, 38, sits outside her bar inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Vassilis Vassilakis, 34, prepares drinks at the bar of the Olympia Oasis Hotel at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Vassilis Vassilakis, 34, prepares drinks at the bar of the Olympia Oasis Hotel at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Foreign tourists eat on a restaurant terrace in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Foreign tourists eat on a restaurant terrace in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
23 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A woman sits outside her tavern in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A woman sits outside her tavern in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A German tourist is seen on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A German tourist is seen on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
25 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A foreign tourist walks on an alleyway inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A foreign tourist walks on an alleyway inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
26 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Indian masseuses stand by a pool in the spa of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Indian masseuses stand by a pool in the spa of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
27 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

A seafood platter is seen by the pool of the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A seafood platter is seen by the pool of the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
28 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Exterior view of the closed Acropol hotel in central Athens, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Exterior view of the closed Acropol hotel in central Athens, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
29 / 30
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Tourists are seen on the beach near the town of Kyllini some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Tourists are seen on the beach near the town of Kyllini some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
30 / 30

Greece's invisible tourists

Greece's invisible tourists Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Observation Post Mustang

Observation Post Mustang
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:30am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »