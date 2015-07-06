Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 1:35pm BST

Greece's rebel finance minister

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wears his helmet before leaving the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike after a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) in Athens March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, while in discussion with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis listens to a conferrer (not pictured) during the Economist Conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis leaves on his motorbike after a meeting at the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of a euro zone meeting in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
The last name of Yanis Varoufakis is painted with a heart on a wall of a shopping mall in front of the television tower in Berlin, Germany March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses with Yanis Varoufakis during an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis leaves a polling booth before casting his referendum ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Yanis Varoufakis talk at the Greek parliament in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Samples of a sour vodka schnapps called "Grexit", labelled with the caricatures of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and Yannis Varoufakis happily raising their glasses under a miserable-looking German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are displayed at the home of German entrepreneur Uwe Dahlhoff in Hamm, western Germany, June 30, 2015. The label reads: 'Even sour makes you happy'. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis attends a parliamentary session in Athens March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos greets Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis is surrounded by lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis reacts during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem crosses his fingers as he listens to Yanis Varoufakis during euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis talks to the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building on his motorbike in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis smiles as he poses with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, before their meeting at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at the parliament building with his wife Danae Stratou, a sculptor, in Athens, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a news conference after an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem shakes hands with Yanis Varoufakis during an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during a news conference in Athens March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis and Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis greet each other as they arrive at Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
