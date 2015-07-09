Greece's struggling pensioners
A pensioner (R) undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner exits a National Bank branch after receiving part of her pension at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pensioner (C) is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner reacts as she obtains a priority ticket to get part of her pension outside a National Bank branch in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners scuffle to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners raise their hands to obtain priority tickets in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners line up outside a National Bank in Athens July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner is helped by a man after collapsing while waiting with others to receive part of their pensions outside a Eurobank branch in the northern city of Thessaloniki July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bank manager (L) tries to explain the situation to hundreds of pensioners lining up outside a National Bank in Athens July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner struggles to exit a National Bank branch as pensioners wait to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A pensioner reacts as he waits with others to collect part of his pension in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in central Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Next Slideshows
Running of the bulls
Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.
Paris Haute Couture
Backstage and Fall/Winter collection highlights from Paris.
New York's craft brewing renaissance
The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.
After the Gaza war
Residents struggle to rebuild their lives a year after the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.