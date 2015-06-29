Greek banks closed for business
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial...more
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A man walks past a closed branch of Alpha Bank in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The manager of the Kalithea branch of the National Bank of Greece announces that the bank will remain closed in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People, most of them pensioners, argue among themselves outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man rests outside the building of the Bank of Greece in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A bank manager explains the situation to pensioners waiting outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Thessaloniki June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
People, most of them pensioners, gather outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman (R) holds cash after completing a transaction at an ATM outside a National Bank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People sit outside a closed National Bank of Greece branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Thessaloniki June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
People, most of them pensioners, argue with a staff member (R) of a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Catholic nuns make their way past a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People, most of them pensioners, argue with a staff member (C) outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner waits outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Historic gay rights decision
With the Supreme Court ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states.
Funeral for Charleston pastor
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, one of nine victims of the Charleston church shooting.
Queen visits concentration camp
Queen Elizabeth visits the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen in Gemany.
ISIS attacks Kobani again
Islamic State fighters seek to retake the initiative with incursions into the Kurdish-held town.
MORE IN PICTURES
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.