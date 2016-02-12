Greek farmers protest
A protester is seen by a fire set by angry farmers outside the parliament during a protest against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers hold a Greek national flag near a burning garbage container during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot police officers are seen amidst smoke as clashes erupted during a demonstration of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer is detained by police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protesting farmer (R) pushes a garbage bin towards a riot police officer as clashes erupted during a demonstration of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Vegetables are thrown in front of riot policemen guarding the Agriculture Ministry during a protest of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers hold a Greek national flag and a banner reading "Germany pay us back now" during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A handicapped protester and his dog face a riot police cordon outside the Agriculture ministry following clashes between Greek farmers from the region of Crete and police during a protest against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016....more
Greek police are seen amidst smoke from a tear gas during a protest of farmers against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer walks near a burning garbage container during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer wearing a gas mask and holding a shepherds crook reacts as riot police guard the entrance of the Agriculture Ministry during clashes in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Broken window glass falls from the Agriculture Ministry building on riot police officers as clashes erupted during a demonstration of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers holding shepherds crooks take part in a demonstration against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer covers his face to avoid breathing tear gas during clashes with police at a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
