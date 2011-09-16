Edition:
United Kingdom

Greek man sets himself on fire

Friday, September 16, 2011

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man pours a flammable liquid on his body to set himself on fire outside a Piraeus bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Friday, September 16, 2011

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man pours a flammable liquid on his body to set himself on fire outside a Piraeus bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
1 / 6
Friday, September 16, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Friday, September 16, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
2 / 6
Friday, September 16, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Friday, September 16, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
3 / 6
Friday, September 16, 2011

A policeman tries to extinguish a fire on a man after set himself ablaze outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Friday, September 16, 2011

A policeman tries to extinguish a fire on a man after set himself ablaze outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
4 / 6
Friday, September 16, 2011

A policeman tries to extinguish a fire on a man after he set himself ablaze outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Friday, September 16, 2011

A policeman tries to extinguish a fire on a man after he set himself ablaze outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
5 / 6
Friday, September 16, 2011

A combination photograph shows a man setting himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Friday, September 16, 2011

A combination photograph shows a man setting himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
6 / 6

Greek man sets himself on fire

Greek man sets himself on fire Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Life in the Palestinian Territories

Life in the Palestinian Territories
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

2:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

12:55pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »