Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 2:26pm BST

Greek street graffiti

People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 19
A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 19
An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 19
Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
4 / 19
A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012
A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
5 / 19
A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 19
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 19
A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 19
A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 19
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 19
A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 19
Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2012
Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
12 / 19
Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 19
A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2012
A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 19
The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
15 / 19
A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 19
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2010
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Close
17 / 19
A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 19
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2012
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Remembering the dead

Remembering the dead

Next Slideshows

Remembering the dead

Remembering the dead

The Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, bears the names of all UK personnel who died in Afghanistan.

11 Jun 2015
MERS outbreak

MERS outbreak

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

11 Jun 2015
Student protests in Chile

Student protests in Chile

Students demonstrate to demand changes in the education system.

11 Jun 2015
The race for asylum

The race for asylum

Migrants race north through Italy and Greece, dodging EU asylum rules to seek refugee status in more northern states.

10 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures