Greenland's vanishing ice

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
NUUK, GREENLAND
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSARSUAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2009

Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking the Narsarsuaq glacier in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
KULUSUK, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2009

An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
TASIILAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2009

Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
NASA NASA
Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013

Saunders Island and Wolstenholme Fjord with Kap Atholl in the background. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2009

Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
TASIILAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2009

A field of wildflowers blooms on a hill outside in Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
ILULISSAT, Greenland
Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2007

Clothes hang out to dry in the town of Ilulissat in western Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
POOL New
Location
Ilulissat, Greenland
Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2007

Picture shows a fjord behind the town of Ilulissat in Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
TASIILAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2009

Houses are illuminated by the early morning sun in the town of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
KULUSUK, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2009

The Greenland ice cap is formed into mounds and ridges near the town of Kulusuk. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
NASA NASA
Location
NORD GLACIER, Greenland
Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014

An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSARSUAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009

A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2009

A colony of Black-legged Kittiwake seagulls tend to their chicks on a cliff near the south Greenland town of Narsaq July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong (GREENLAND ENVIRONMENT)

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSAQ, Sweden
Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009

Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSARSUAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009

A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
KULUSUK, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2009

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSARSUAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009

A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
ILULISSAT, Greenland
Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2007

Houses are painted in bright colors in the town of Ilulissat in western Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
NASA NASA
Location
VIOLIN GLACIER, Greenland
Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014

The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
NARSARSUAQ, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009

Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Photographer
POOL New
Location
Ilulissat, Greenland
Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2007

An iceberg is pictured in Ilulissat fjord in Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Photographer
NASA NASA
Location
HEIMDAL GLACIER, Greenland
Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015

Heimdal Glacier in southern Greenland. REUTERS/NASA/John Sonntag

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
NUUK, Greenland
Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012

A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton

Photographer
Bob Strong
Location
ILULISSAT, Greenland
Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009

Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat. REUTERS/Bob Strong

