Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 6:15pm GMT

Greeted by helping hands

A Dutch volunteer tries to comfort a migrant moments after arriving aboard a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
1 / 20
A crying Syrian refugee child is carried by a volunteer after arriving in a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
2 / 20
A volunteer signals at a dinghy with Afghan migrants at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after the dinghy crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
3 / 20
A volunteer lifeguard (L) helps a refugee as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
4 / 20
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
5 / 20
Volunteers provide medical help to a pregnant Syrian refugee woman shortly after she arrive on a overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
6 / 20
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
7 / 20
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
8 / 20
A Spanish volunteer life guard guides Afghan migrants in an overcrowded raft as they arrive at a beach during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
9 / 20
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
10 / 20
Volunteers and Syrian refugees carry a Syrian woman off a fishing boat upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
11 / 20
A volunteer escorts a rescued migrant girl after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. . REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
12 / 20
A volunteer carries a rescued migrant child after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
13 / 20
A Syrian refugee holds her child as she is comforted by a volunteer following her arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
14 / 20
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
15 / 20
Ali, a Danish volunteer of Iraqi origin (R), carries a Syrian refugee child off an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
16 / 20
Volunteers try to comfort a pregnant Syrian refugee shortly after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
17 / 20
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
18 / 20
A volunteer lifeguard carries a baby as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
19 / 20
A volunteer signals to a raft carrying refugees and migrants as they approach the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
20 / 20
