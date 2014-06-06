Griffith and Banderas split up
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and his wife actress Melanie Griffith react as they pose during a photocall after their arrival at the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, Spain August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas wave during a photocall after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Antonio Banderas waves to the crowd as his wife, Melanie Griffith, applauds him after he was appointed Spanish legionnaire of honor with a "chapiri" (legionnaire hat) during a ceremony where Spanish legionnaires carried a statue of the Christ of Mena...more
Antonio Banderas and his wife, Melanie Griffith attend a news conference at the 8th Acapulco International Film Festival in Acapulco November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith talk to the media as they arrive for the Spanish Film Academy's Goya awards ceremony in Madrid February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Melanie Griffith smiles at her husband Antonio Banderas as he poses for photographers during a photocall before he declares this year's Malaga Holy Week open with a traditional speech known as the "Pregon" at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern...more
Actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive at "The Other Man" film gala during the 33rd Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Antonio Banderas, who gives the voice to "Puss in Boots", poses with his wife Melanie Griffith at the premiere of "Shrek the Third" at the Mann's Village theater in Los Angeles May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith greet the crowd during a preview of his new film "El camino de los ingleses" in Malaga November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Antonio Banderas, his wife Melanie Griffith and their daughter Estela del Carmen watch a procession from a balcony during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2005. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Antonio Banderas points as he escorts his wife Melanie Griffith during red carpet arrivals for the presentation of animated film 'Shrek 2' which is screened in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2004....more
Antonio Banderas and American actress Melanie Griffith pose for photographers during a photocall for American director Brian De Palma's film "Femme fatale" in Cannes May 25, 2002. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Melanie Griffith kisses Antonio Banderas during a red carpet arrival in a special tribute to her career at the 54th International Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2001. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Antonio Banderas makes a point to his wife Melanie Griffith as they pose for photographers at San Sebastian's Zurriola beach September 17, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Melanie Griffith and husband Antonio Banderas arrive as guests at the American Cinematheque's Moving Picture Ball in Beverly Hills September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith walk down the stairs on the stage holding hands during the opening ceremony of the San Sebastian International Film Festival September 16, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith ride in a water taxi down the Grand Canal in Venice, September 9, 1998. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive for the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards June 3, 1995 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
