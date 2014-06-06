Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 6, 2014 | 11:32pm BST

Griffith and Banderas split up

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and his wife actress Melanie Griffith react as they pose during a photocall after their arrival at the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, Spain August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and his wife actress Melanie Griffith react as they pose during a photocall after their arrival at the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, Spain August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 06, 2014
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and his wife actress Melanie Griffith react as they pose during a photocall after their arrival at the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, Spain August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 20
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas wave during a photocall after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas wave during a photocall after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, June 06, 2014
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas wave during a photocall after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 20
Antonio Banderas waves to the crowd as his wife, Melanie Griffith, applauds him after he was appointed Spanish legionnaire of honor with a "chapiri" (legionnaire hat) during a ceremony where Spanish legionnaires carried a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church before taking part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Antonio Banderas waves to the crowd as his wife, Melanie Griffith, applauds him after he was appointed Spanish legionnaire of honor with a "chapiri" (legionnaire hat) during a ceremony where Spanish legionnaires carried a statue of the Christ of Mena...more

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas waves to the crowd as his wife, Melanie Griffith, applauds him after he was appointed Spanish legionnaire of honor with a "chapiri" (legionnaire hat) during a ceremony where Spanish legionnaires carried a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church before taking part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
3 / 20
Antonio Banderas and his wife, Melanie Griffith attend a news conference at the 8th Acapulco International Film Festival in Acapulco November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Antonio Banderas and his wife, Melanie Griffith attend a news conference at the 8th Acapulco International Film Festival in Acapulco November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and his wife, Melanie Griffith attend a news conference at the 8th Acapulco International Film Festival in Acapulco November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith talk to the media as they arrive for the Spanish Film Academy's Goya awards ceremony in Madrid February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith talk to the media as they arrive for the Spanish Film Academy's Goya awards ceremony in Madrid February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith talk to the media as they arrive for the Spanish Film Academy's Goya awards ceremony in Madrid February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 20
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
6 / 20
Melanie Griffith smiles at her husband Antonio Banderas as he poses for photographers during a photocall before he declares this year's Malaga Holy Week open with a traditional speech known as the "Pregon" at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern Spain April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Melanie Griffith smiles at her husband Antonio Banderas as he poses for photographers during a photocall before he declares this year's Malaga Holy Week open with a traditional speech known as the "Pregon" at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern...more

Friday, June 06, 2014
Melanie Griffith smiles at her husband Antonio Banderas as he poses for photographers during a photocall before he declares this year's Malaga Holy Week open with a traditional speech known as the "Pregon" at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern Spain April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 20
Actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 20
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive at "The Other Man" film gala during the 33rd Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive at "The Other Man" film gala during the 33rd Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive at "The Other Man" film gala during the 33rd Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 20
Cast member Antonio Banderas, who gives the voice to "Puss in Boots", poses with his wife Melanie Griffith at the premiere of "Shrek the Third" at the Mann's Village theater in Los Angeles May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Antonio Banderas, who gives the voice to "Puss in Boots", poses with his wife Melanie Griffith at the premiere of "Shrek the Third" at the Mann's Village theater in Los Angeles May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 06, 2014
Cast member Antonio Banderas, who gives the voice to "Puss in Boots", poses with his wife Melanie Griffith at the premiere of "Shrek the Third" at the Mann's Village theater in Los Angeles May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 20
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith greet the crowd during a preview of his new film "El camino de los ingleses" in Malaga November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith greet the crowd during a preview of his new film "El camino de los ingleses" in Malaga November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith greet the crowd during a preview of his new film "El camino de los ingleses" in Malaga November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
11 / 20
Antonio Banderas, his wife Melanie Griffith and their daughter Estela del Carmen watch a procession from a balcony during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2005. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Antonio Banderas, his wife Melanie Griffith and their daughter Estela del Carmen watch a procession from a balcony during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2005. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas, his wife Melanie Griffith and their daughter Estela del Carmen watch a procession from a balcony during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2005. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 20
Antonio Banderas points as he escorts his wife Melanie Griffith during red carpet arrivals for the presentation of animated film 'Shrek 2' which is screened in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Antonio Banderas points as he escorts his wife Melanie Griffith during red carpet arrivals for the presentation of animated film 'Shrek 2' which is screened in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2004....more

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas points as he escorts his wife Melanie Griffith during red carpet arrivals for the presentation of animated film 'Shrek 2' which is screened in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 20
Antonio Banderas and American actress Melanie Griffith pose for photographers during a photocall for American director Brian De Palma's film "Femme fatale" in Cannes May 25, 2002. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Antonio Banderas and American actress Melanie Griffith pose for photographers during a photocall for American director Brian De Palma's film "Femme fatale" in Cannes May 25, 2002. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and American actress Melanie Griffith pose for photographers during a photocall for American director Brian De Palma's film "Femme fatale" in Cannes May 25, 2002. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 20
Melanie Griffith kisses Antonio Banderas during a red carpet arrival in a special tribute to her career at the 54th International Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2001. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Melanie Griffith kisses Antonio Banderas during a red carpet arrival in a special tribute to her career at the 54th International Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2001. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, June 06, 2014
Melanie Griffith kisses Antonio Banderas during a red carpet arrival in a special tribute to her career at the 54th International Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2001. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 20
Antonio Banderas makes a point to his wife Melanie Griffith as they pose for photographers at San Sebastian's Zurriola beach September 17, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Antonio Banderas makes a point to his wife Melanie Griffith as they pose for photographers at San Sebastian's Zurriola beach September 17, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas makes a point to his wife Melanie Griffith as they pose for photographers at San Sebastian's Zurriola beach September 17, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Close
16 / 20
Melanie Griffith and husband Antonio Banderas arrive as guests at the American Cinematheque's Moving Picture Ball in Beverly Hills September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Melanie Griffith and husband Antonio Banderas arrive as guests at the American Cinematheque's Moving Picture Ball in Beverly Hills September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 06, 2014
Melanie Griffith and husband Antonio Banderas arrive as guests at the American Cinematheque's Moving Picture Ball in Beverly Hills September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith walk down the stairs on the stage holding hands during the opening ceremony of the San Sebastian International Film Festival September 16, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith walk down the stairs on the stage holding hands during the opening ceremony of the San Sebastian International Film Festival September 16, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith walk down the stairs on the stage holding hands during the opening ceremony of the San Sebastian International Film Festival September 16, 1999. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Close
18 / 20
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith ride in a water taxi down the Grand Canal in Venice, September 9, 1998. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith ride in a water taxi down the Grand Canal in Venice, September 9, 1998. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

Friday, June 06, 2014
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith ride in a water taxi down the Grand Canal in Venice, September 9, 1998. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Close
19 / 20
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive for the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards June 3, 1995 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive for the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards June 3, 1995 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Friday, June 06, 2014
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive for the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards June 3, 1995 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Wowing Walmart

Wowing Walmart

Next Slideshows

Wowing Walmart

Wowing Walmart

Walmart spares no expense for the big name stars performing at their annual shareholder meetings.

06 Jun 2014
Music in the morning

Music in the morning

Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.

06 Jun 2014
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.

05 Jun 2014
22 Jump Street premiere

22 Jump Street premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York.

05 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast