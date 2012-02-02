Groundhog Day
WTAJ meteorologist Joe Murgo tries to interview famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil made his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
WTAJ meteorologist Joe Murgo tries to interview famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil made his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012. Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Groundhog handler Ron Ploucha holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn more
Groundhog handler Ron Ploucha holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after he made his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
Famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Shirley Moffat and Joanne Alexander of Plum, Pennsylvania wait for famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to make his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil before Phil makes his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
A man in an estimated crowd of 18,000 people waits for famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to make his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil up to the crowd before Phil makes his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
Famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil surveys the crowd before making his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Groundhog handler Ron Ploucha holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after his annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 126th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2012.
