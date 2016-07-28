Growing up Chelsea

The Clinton family and their dog Buddy walk from the White House across the south lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base August 18, 1998 to start a two week vacation in Martha's Vineyard. President Clinton admitted an "improper relationship" with former White House intern in a nationally televised speech the day earlier and said it was a family matter and that he needed to make it up to the two people he...more

The Clinton family and their dog Buddy walk from the White House across the south lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base August 18, 1998 to start a two week vacation in Martha's Vineyard. President Clinton admitted an "improper relationship" with former White House intern in a nationally televised speech the day earlier and said it was a family matter and that he needed to make it up to the two people he loved most, his daughter Chelsea (C) and wife Hillary (L). REUTERS/Staff

