Growing up in the EU parliament
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Vittoria Ronzulli (L), daughter of Italy's member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (Not pictured), stands in the plenary room of the European Parliament after a voting session in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy (C) stands with her daughter Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (L) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) arrives with her daughter to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy holds her baby during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby as she talks with fellow MEP Barbara Matera (L) during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark the International Women's Day, March 8, 2011.
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session on the working conditions of women at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
