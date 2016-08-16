Edition:
Growing up Lourdes

Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Lourdes Leon (C), daughter of American pop star Madonna, leaves a hotel in Havana, Cuba, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
WEST HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011

Singer Madonna (R) and daughter Lourdes arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
LILONGWE, Malawi
Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2010

Madonna sits with her daughters Mercy James and Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
GUMULIRA, Malawi
Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2010

Madonna looks at her daughter Lourdes as she holds her child Mercy James during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
GUMULIRA, Malawi
Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2010

Madonna and daughter Lourdes (L) share a light moment during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Handout .
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010

Madonna, her then boyfriend Jesus Luz (2nd R) and her daughters Lourdes (2nd L) and Mercy (R) watch the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Magno-Rio State Government

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2009

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2009

Madonna's daughter Lourdes (C) attends a ceremony to the lay the foundation of a multi-million dollar girls' school Madonna is building in Chinkota, outside Lilongwe in Malawi October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
Lilongwe, Malawi
Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2009

Lourdes visits the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2008

Madonna arrives with her daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
LILONGWE, Malawi
Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007

Madonna carries her son David at the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji village, 135 km (84 miles) west of the capital Lilongwe, April 17, 2007. At right is Madonna's daughter Lourdes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Kieran Doherty
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2007

Madonna and then husband Guy Ritchie stand with their children Rocco and Lourdes as they attend the premiere of the film "Arthur and the Invisibles" in Leicester Square, London January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Photographer
Peter MacDiarmid
Location
LONDON, UK
Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive for the launch of the Versace Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, October 14 , 2002. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Photographer
Kieran Doherty
Location
London, UK
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

Madonna arrives with her daughter Lourdes at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Photographer
Paolo Cocco
Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009

Madonna arrives at Rome's Airport in Ciampino with her daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, December 20, 1996. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

