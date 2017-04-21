Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 21, 2017 | 5:31pm BST

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Actor Zoe Saldana poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Actor Karen Gillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Dave Bautista. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Michael Rooker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Kurt Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Chris Pratt poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in West Hollywood, California, U.S., April 20, 2017 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Actor Karen Gillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Actor Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Dave Bautista. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Kurt Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Actor Michael Rooker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

19 Apr 2017
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to...

19 Apr 2017
Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

17 Apr 2017
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

07 Apr 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

