Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 9:10pm GMT

Guatemala's Fire Volcano

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Residents are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. REUTERS/William Gularte

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
A street vendor wears a surgical face mask to protect herself from volcanic ash while sitting on a sidewalk in Antigua, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Children are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. REUTERS/William Gularte

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
