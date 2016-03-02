Guatemala's Fire Volcano
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Residents are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of...more
A street vendor wears a surgical face mask to protect herself from volcanic ash while sitting on a sidewalk in Antigua, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Children are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of...more
