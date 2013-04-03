Edition:
Guess where I'm calling from?

<p>A woman talks on her phone while watching the sun set behind a cruise ship used to house attendees to the Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain, Trinidad April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Attendees photograph President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A Russian cadet uses a mobile phone to photograph other cadets in an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Perfoming Arts in central Seoul March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco (CC) chats on his mobile phone as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A Jewish man speaks on his mobile phone during the second day of the World Economic Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh May 19, 2008 REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A streaker uses his mobile phone as he is tackled by a policeman during the rugby tour match between the British and Irish Lions and Manawatu in Palmerston North June 28, 2005. The Lions defeated Manawatu 109-6. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Tibetan monks use their mobile phones in Lhasa, Tibet July 3, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Chan</p>

<p>A woman speak on a mobile phone while attending an equestrian games festival in Bishkek October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov</p>

<p>A woman talks on her mobile phone at the trunk of her car as she waits for rescue on a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man talks on his cell phone after taking part in the 10th Annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A stock trader dressed as a chicken stands on the trading floor at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A woman looks as two men dressed as Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad walk toward a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A motorist talks on his mobile phone as he waits at traffic lights in Beijing, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A man takes a picture of a friend posing inside a public telephone booth painted by Brazilian artist Carla Pires during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, talks on a phone along a road in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012.Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Mathias Rajani, Danish luxury product company Aesir's chief commercial officer, holds a model of his company's new mobile phone during a press presentation in Moscow September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Paco (R), 59, talks to social services on his mobile phone while his wife Mercedes, 45, sits next to him as they are evicted from their home, a small opening on a wall adjacent to Madrid's Toledo bridge, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>The plastinated body of a man is pictured during an exhibition preview at Naturhistorisches Museum (Natural History Museum) in Vienna, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

<p>Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside on the eve of the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>An England fan (C) talks on the telephone in the company of friends after the Super 8 match between England and New Zealand at Beausejour Cricket Ground during the ICC World Twenty20 cricket tournament in Gros Islet. May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Residents of Bank Street, Elkhart react as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama speaks to a woman on a mobile phone named Hillary as he canvasses for votes in Indiana, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A recent undated X-Ray shows a cell phone in a Salvadoran prisoner's lower intestine. Four men, all members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang, were caught with cell phones, a charger, and spare chips which they had inserted so far up their rectums that they reached their intestines, according to authorities at Zacatecoluca prison, 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador, on September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Salvadoran Interior Ministry/Handout</p>

