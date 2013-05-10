Guilty of genocide
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. Montt, 86, was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly...more
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. Montt, 86, was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly drawing up a counterinsurgency plan during his 1982-1983 rule that killed at least 1,771 members of the Maya Ixil indigenous group. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt speaks during his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt speaks during his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt attends the last session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt attends the last session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An indigenous woman of the ixil region fixes her hair as the last session of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt's genocide trial begins at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An indigenous woman of the ixil region fixes her hair as the last session of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt's genocide trial begins at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cesar Calderon, lawyer of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, speaks during the genocide trial against Rios Montt in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cesar Calderon, lawyer of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, speaks during the genocide trial against Rios Montt in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A indigenous woman attends the restart of the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A indigenous woman attends the restart of the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt gestures as he speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt gestures as he speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A indigenous woman with a child attends the restart of the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A indigenous woman with a child attends the restart of the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) speaks in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchu arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for the sentencing of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchu arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for the sentencing of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for his genocide trial in Guatemala City, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for his genocide trial in Guatemala City, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt prepares to speak in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt prepares to speak in his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
World Trade Center rises again
The spire on New York's One World Trade Center has been added, completing the building to its full height of 1,776 feet.
Alive from the rubble
Rescuers pull a woman alive from the rubble of a Bangladesh garment factory 17 days after it collapsed.
Building collapse in Bangladesh
Rescuers pull a woman alive from the rubble of a Bangladesh garment factory 17 days after it collapsed.
Kidnapped Cleveland women found
Three women are found alive after vanishing for a decade.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.