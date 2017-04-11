Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 11, 2017 | 4:20pm BST

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday they would break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday they would break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. At least seven people have been killed since Friday as combatants have exchanged machine gun, rocket and mortar fire in the crowded camp near the coastal city of Sidon. The situation was calmer on Tuesday though gunfire could still be heard in the camp, witnesses said. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. At least seven people have been killed since Friday as combatants have exchanged machine gun, rocket and mortar fire in the crowded camp near...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. At least seven people have been killed since Friday as combatants have exchanged machine gun, rocket and mortar fire in the crowded camp near the coastal city of Sidon. The situation was calmer on Tuesday though gunfire could still be heard in the camp, witnesses said. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Palestinian Fatah gunmen take positions inside a room at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. The battles have pitted a joint security force including the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against the Sunni Islamist Badr group. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Palestinian Fatah gunmen take positions inside a room at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. The battles have pitted a joint security force including the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against the Sunni Islamist Badr group. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Palestinian Fatah gunmen take positions inside a room at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. The battles have pitted a joint security force including the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against the Sunni Islamist Badr group. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People stand behind a Lebanese Army barrier as smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. Fighting broke out after the security force sought to deploy throughout the camp and met resistance from the Badr group. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

People stand behind a Lebanese Army barrier as smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. Fighting broke out after the security force sought to deploy throughout the camp and met resistance from the Badr group. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
People stand behind a Lebanese Army barrier as smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. Fighting broke out after the security force sought to deploy throughout the camp and met resistance from the Badr group. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction take positions during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Fatah's head in Lebanon said the security force would deploy in all areas of the camp with the aim of disbanding the Badr group and arresting its leader, Bilal Badr. "Wherever the security find him, they must arrest him, present him to justice and hand him over to the Lebanese state," Fathi Abu al-Aradat told a televised press conference in Sidon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction take positions during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Fatah's head in Lebanon said the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction take positions during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Fatah's head in Lebanon said the security force would deploy in all areas of the camp with the aim of disbanding the Badr group and arresting its leader, Bilal Badr. "Wherever the security find him, they must arrest him, present him to justice and hand him over to the Lebanese state," Fathi Abu al-Aradat told a televised press conference in Sidon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. The incident has raised fears of spiraling violence in Ain el-Hilweh, which has seen intermittent clashes in recent months. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. The incident has raised fears of spiraling violence in Ain el-Hilweh, which has seen intermittent clashes in recent months. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. The incident has raised fears of spiraling violence in Ain el-Hilweh, which has seen intermittent clashes in recent months. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A medic runs as he crosses a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. Lebanon's Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors, mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services. There are some 450,000 Palestinian refugees living in 12 camps in Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A medic runs as he crosses a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. Lebanon's Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors, mainly fall outside the...more

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A medic runs as he crosses a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. Lebanon's Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors, mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services. There are some 450,000 Palestinian refugees living in 12 camps in Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Palestinian Fatah gunmen are seen during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Palestinian Fatah gunmen are seen during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Palestinian Fatah gunmen are seen during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A riddled house is pictured during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A riddled house is pictured during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A riddled house is pictured during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People help civilians flee during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

People help civilians flee during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
People help civilians flee during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Palestinian Fatah gunman shoots his weapon during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Palestinian Fatah gunman shoots his weapon during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A Palestinian Fatah gunman shoots his weapon during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and he attempts to cross a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and he attempts to cross a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and he attempts to cross a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction walk with their weapons as seen through a damaged car inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction walk with their weapons as seen through a damaged car inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction walk with their weapons as seen through a damaged car inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and a hammer as he walks at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and a hammer as he walks at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and a hammer as he walks at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Medics walk inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Medics walk inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Medics walk inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
