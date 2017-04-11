Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday...more
A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. At least seven people have been killed since Friday as combatants have exchanged machine gun, rocket and mortar fire in the crowded camp near...more
Palestinian Fatah gunmen take positions inside a room at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. The battles have pitted a joint security force including the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and...more
People stand behind a Lebanese Army barrier as smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. Fighting broke out after the security force sought to...more
Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction take positions during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. Fatah's head in Lebanon said the...more
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. The incident has raised fears of spiraling violence in Ain el-Hilweh, which has seen intermittent clashes...more
A medic runs as he crosses a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. Lebanon's Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors, mainly fall outside the...more
Palestinian Fatah gunmen are seen during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A riddled house is pictured during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People help civilians flee during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Palestinian Fatah gunman shoots his weapon during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and he attempts to cross a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Members of the Palestinian Fatah faction walk with their weapons as seen through a damaged car inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and a hammer as he walks at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Medics walk inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A view shows the damage inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
