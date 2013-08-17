Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Aug 17, 2013 | 5:15pm BST

Gunbattle in Cairo mosque

<p>A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. Gunmen opened fire on security forces from a second floor window in the Fath mosque, where hundreds of Mursi supporters had been taking refuge. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. Gunmen opened fire on security forces from a second floor window in the Fath mosque, where...more

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. Gunmen opened fire on security forces from a second floor window in the Fath mosque, where hundreds of Mursi supporters had been taking refuge. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
1 / 20
<p>Army soldiers react inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Army soldiers react inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Army soldiers react inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
2 / 20
<p>A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 20
<p>A mother holds her hands up as she escorts her son from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A mother holds her hands up as she escorts her son from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A mother holds her hands up as she escorts her son from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
4 / 20
<p>Policemen move into a mosque during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Policemen move into a mosque during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Policemen move into a mosque during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
5 / 20
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talk with media and police from behind their barricade inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talk with media and police from behind their barricade inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talk with media and police from behind their barricade inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
6 / 20
<p>A policeman takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A policeman takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A policeman takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
7 / 20
<p>A police officer takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A police officer takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A police officer takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
8 / 20
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talks with media and police from behind a barricade inside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talks with media and police from behind a barricade inside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talks with media and police from behind a barricade inside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
9 / 20
<p>A member of the army points to the second floor of the mosque with a stick during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A member of the army points to the second floor of the mosque with a stick during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

A member of the army points to the second floor of the mosque with a stick during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
10 / 20
<p>Policemen stand guard inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Policemen stand guard inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Policemen stand guard inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
11 / 20
<p>Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait by the barricaded door inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait by the barricaded door inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait by the barricaded door inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
12 / 20
<p>Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
13 / 20
<p>Police officers guard a gate to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Police officers guard a gate to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Police officers guard a gate to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
14 / 20
<p>Supporters of the interim government, installed by the army, talk with police officers in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of the interim government, installed by the army, talk with police officers in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Supporters of the interim government, installed by the army, talk with police officers in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
15 / 20
<p>Soldiers stand guard on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside Ramses Square, near al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Soldiers stand guard on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside Ramses Square, near al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Soldiers stand guard on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside Ramses Square, near al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
16 / 20
<p>Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run and take cover during shooting near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run and take cover during shooting near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run and take cover during shooting near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 20
<p>The minaret of al-Fath mosque is seen during gunshots between supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The minaret of al-Fath mosque is seen during gunshots between supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Saturday, August 17, 2013

The minaret of al-Fath mosque is seen during gunshots between supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 20
<p>Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
19 / 20
<p>Police officers stand guard at one of the doors to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are waiting inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Police officers stand guard at one of the doors to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are waiting inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saturday, August 17, 2013

Police officers stand guard at one of the doors to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are waiting inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Aug 2013
Day of Rage in Egypt

Day of Rage in Egypt

Thousands of Mursi supporters take to the streets in Cairo.

16 Aug 2013
Building collapse in Syria

Building collapse in Syria

A residential building collapses in Aleppo after what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to President Assad.

16 Aug 2013
South Africa's miner tragedy

South Africa's miner tragedy

One year ago today, 34 striking miners were shot dead by police outside the Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, South Africa.

16 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures