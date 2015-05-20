Edition:
Gunfight in Waco

A police officer removes a jacket bearing the name of the Bandidos motorcycle gang from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, Texas, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A motorcycle is seen on a wrecker before it is removed from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A bag bearing the name Rebel Riders sits on the tailgate of a pickup after it was removed from a vehicle by officers at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer documents evidence removed from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer inspects a motorcycle before it is towed away from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Police officers stand patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A plainclothes police officer looks at motorcycles while a SWAT officer stands patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A plainclothes police officer gathers information on vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A SWAT officer walks through the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Several motorcycles are seen in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco, Texas May 18, 2015. Police warned of revenge attacks from motorcycle gangs after 170 people were charged on Monday in connection with the shootout among rival bikers on Sunday that left nine dead and 18 wounded and turned a Texas restaurant into a blood-soaked crime scene. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A general view of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police office and canine inspect vehicles in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Waco Police Spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanson wipes his face while addressing the media in Waco. Bikers from five rival gangs attacked each other with guns, knives, brass knuckles, clubs and motorcycle chains at a Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in the central Texas city of Waco. No bystanders or police were injured, police said. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Police officers stand watch from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. When the bikers began shooting, nearly two dozen officers stationed outside moved in, some of them firing their weapons. When the shooting ended, bodies were scattered in the restaurant and across two parking lots. EUTERS/Laura Buckman

Waco Police investigators are at the scene of shooting near a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. About 100 weapons were recovered from the crime scene, which was strewn with shell casings, police said. "Yesterday's events was bad guys on bad guys. When our officers arrived, those bad guys turned their guns on our officers," Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton told a news briefing. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A police officer stand guard as investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Those taken into custody were charged with engaging in organized crime for capital murder and likely will face other charges related to the bloodshed after an investigation of the sprawling crime scene. Bail was set at $1 million, according to county officials. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Waco Police Department photo shows vacant parking spaces as police investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Among the gangs involved in the shooting were the Bandidos, which the U.S. Justice Department says has between 2,000 to 2,500 members in the United States and 13 other countries. It is the one of the biggest motorcycle gangs and a rival to the better-known Hells Angels. REUTERS/Waco Police Department

Waco Police Department photo shows police investigators at the scene at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Tension between the Bandidos and their rivals, the Cossacks, came to a head at the meeting in Waco, where about 200 people were present. The two have been battling for control in the state, which has been seen as Bandidos territory. One issue that increased animosity was local Cossacks placing a patch that said "Texas" on their vests, TV broadcaster WFAA cited a state law enforcement bulletin as saying. REUTERS/Waco Police Department

State Troopers prevent a man from entering the scene of shooting at a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. The fight likely started with a shove in a restroom that moved into the restaurant and then spilled out into parking lots, where police had positioned themselves in anticipation of trouble. A few of the injured staggered out of the restaurant and died on the parking lot. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Police officers monitor the scene of a shooting from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Police officers are seen as investigations continue in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

The Waco Harley-Davidson remains closed following the shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

