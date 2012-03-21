Gunman attacks Jewish school
Mourners attend a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mourners attend a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand around the bodies of victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral service in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand around the bodies of victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral service in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mourner stands over the fresh graves of three of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, after their joint funeral in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A mourner stands over the fresh graves of three of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, after their joint funeral in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Members of the media stand behind a police line during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Members of the media stand behind a police line during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Neighbors look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Neighbors look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot...more
A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Police stand guard as a emergency fire vehicle speeds down a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Police stand guard as a emergency fire vehicle speeds down a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Family and friends of the four slain people in the attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse gather for a ceremony at the Roissy International Airport north of Paris March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Family and friends of the four slain people in the attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse gather for a ceremony at the Roissy International Airport north of Paris March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A man places flowers in front of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France March 20, 2012 to pay respect to the four victims killed by a gunman on Monday. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A man places flowers in front of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France March 20, 2012 to pay respect to the four victims killed by a gunman on Monday. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A teacher comforts a school child as they observe a minute of silence at a Jewish school in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A teacher comforts a school child as they observe a minute of silence at a Jewish school in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's Education minister Luc Chatel (R) and President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) listen to students at the Francois Couperin College in Paris, March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques...more
France's Education minister Luc Chatel (R) and President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) listen to students at the Francois Couperin College in Paris, March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
School children attend a religious ceremony and observe a minute of silence at the Jewish school Kerem Menahen in Nice March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Eric...more
School children attend a religious ceremony and observe a minute of silence at the Jewish school Kerem Menahen in Nice March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Young girls read a newspaper as they gather to observe a minute of silence at Capitole's place in Toulouse March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles more
Young girls read a newspaper as they gather to observe a minute of silence at Capitole's place in Toulouse March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
French police stand guard as they provide security outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
French police stand guard as they provide security outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A young woman reacts near the hearse which transports the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A young woman reacts near the hearse which transports the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Coffins bearing the four slain victims are carried out from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Coffins bearing the four slain victims are carried out from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
People hold French flags as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People hold French flags as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Youths hold an Israeli flag as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Youths hold an Israeli flag as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Relatives leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Relatives leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Next Slideshows
Death of a pope
Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.
Mount Etna erupts
Europe's tallest volcano erupts.
Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy
A look at the Lord's Resistance Army, an Ugandan rebel group condemned for its chilling violence.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.