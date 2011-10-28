Edition:
United Kingdom

Gunman fires at U.S. embassy

Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 6
Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 6
Friday, October 28, 2011

Police are deployed after a gunman fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, October 28, 2011

Police are deployed after a gunman fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 6
Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

Close
4 / 6
Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman (top, C) with an automatic weapon, lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman (top, C) with an automatic weapon, lies on a street after being overwhelmed after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 6
Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, October 28, 2011

A gunman with an automatic weapon walks after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 6

Gunman fires at U.S. embassy

Gunman fires at U.S. embassy Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Occupy movement goes global

Occupy movement goes global
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »