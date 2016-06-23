Edition:
United Kingdom

Gunman takes hostages in German cinema

Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 12
Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
3 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Paramedics wait after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Paramedics wait after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
4 / 12
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German special police leave their cars in this still image taken from video after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Rhein-Neckar-Fernsehen via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police leave their cars in this still image taken from video after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Rhein-Neckar-Fernsehen via REUTERS TV
Close
5 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
6 / 12
Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A German policeman drinks near a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A German policeman drinks near a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
7 / 12
Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Warning tape is pictured in front of a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Warning tape is pictured in front of a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
9 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
10 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Ambulance cars are waiting after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Ambulance cars are waiting after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
11 / 12
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Close
12 / 12

Gunman takes hostages in German cinema

Gunman takes hostages in German cinema Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Best of Euro 2016

Best of Euro 2016
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »