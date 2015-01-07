Edition:
Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

