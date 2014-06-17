Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 17, 2014 | 3:40pm BST

Gunmen attack World Cup screening

Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night of attacks on Kenya's coast, a day after an assault on a town left almost 50 dead. In the first attack, militants executed men in front of their families and killed others who had gathered to watch World Cup soccer on television. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night...more

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night of attacks on Kenya's coast, a day after an assault on a town left almost 50 dead. In the first attack, militants executed men in front of their families and killed others who had gathered to watch World Cup soccer on television. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 22
Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
2 / 22
A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
3 / 22
Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 22
Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 22
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 22
Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 22
Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
8 / 22
Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 22
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
10 / 22
Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 22
Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
12 / 22
Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
13 / 22
A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 22
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
15 / 22
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
16 / 22
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
17 / 22
A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
18 / 22
Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
19 / 22
A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
20 / 22
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu

Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu
Close
21 / 22
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Migrant flight through Libya

Migrant flight through Libya

Next Slideshows

Migrant flight through Libya

Migrant flight through Libya

Libya's southwestern tip has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, as the chaotic government appears to...

17 Jun 2014
Inside a North Korean submarine

Inside a North Korean submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a Korean People's Army submarine.

16 Jun 2014
A call to arms

A call to arms

Thousands volunteer to take up arms and defend Iraq against the ISIL insurgency.

16 Jun 2014
England 1 - Italy 2

England 1 - Italy 2

England fall to Italy in Group D action.

15 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures