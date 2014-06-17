Gunmen attack World Cup screening

Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night...more

Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night of attacks on Kenya's coast, a day after an assault on a town left almost 50 dead. In the first attack, militants executed men in front of their families and killed others who had gathered to watch World Cup soccer on television. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

