Gunmen storm Mali hotel
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian security officials show a jihadist flag they said belonged to attackers in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bullet holes are seen at a staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French soldiers leave the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A room is seen in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A corpse is seen outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian officials prepare to lift a corpse into an emergency vehicle outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
UN officials exit the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A forensic police official is seen at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Blood is seen at a staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian police officer stands guard in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Blood is seen on the staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian police officer walks in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers walk in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People stand near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A television shows news of the Bamako attack in a room in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Belongings lie on a bed in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian soldiers display grenades and other supplies they said belonged to jihadists in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian officials carry a corpse outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian officials enter the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French soldiers leave the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French gendarmes bring forensic supplies to the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
A U.N. official walks at a staircase covered in blood in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Bullet casings are seen in a helmet on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Belongings lie on a table in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Security forces gather near the Radisson Hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/MALIKAHERE.COM
French gendarmes prepare forensic supplies in the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Still image from video shows the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Security forces drive near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Malian soldiers display grenades and other supplies they said belonged to jihadists in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The exterior of the Radisson hotel is seen in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
