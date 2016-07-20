Edition:
Guns at the RNC

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Micah Naziri (L) and Jaimes Campbell, advocates for open carry, patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

1 / 13
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Members of the West Ohio Minutemen carry their assault weapon while patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2 / 13
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

3 / 13
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Trevor Leis, a member of the West Ohio Minutemen, rests on his assault weapon while taking a break from patrolling downtown Cleveland during the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

4 / 13
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A man sits on his bike armed at public square outside the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

5 / 13
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

James Campbell exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle near public square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

6 / 13
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Trump supporters, including one carrying a handgun, listen to "Code Pink" protesters, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

7 / 13
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A flag protrudes from a rifle muzzle on the back of a supporter of Donald Trump at a pro-Trump rally, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

8 / 13
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

9 / 13
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Micah Naziri exercises his right to open carry holding a military style semi-automatic rifle at the Public Square outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

10 / 13
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump poses with a rifle while waiting for a pro-Trump rally to begin, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

11 / 13
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

James Campbell, who advocates for open carry, stands with a gun as police walk by in Cleveland Public Square, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

12 / 13
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A man rides his bike armed at public square, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

13 / 13

