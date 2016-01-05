Edition:
Guns in America

Members of the North Florida Survival Group wait with their rifles before heading out to perform enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. The group passionately supports the right of U.S. citizens to bear arms and its website states that it aims to teach "patriots to survive in order to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemy threats". REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds a target she shot with a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy were being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management had attempted to round up Bundy's herd of cattle that it had said were being illegally grazed in southern Nevada, citing concerns about safety. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Gun control activists rally in front of the White House in Washington, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, July 5, 2015. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Chicago police officer documents the crime scene where 7-year-old Amari Brown was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Children look out through condensation in the windows of school bus number 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Amanda Curran, 18, daughter of Bullet Blocker inventor Joe Curran, demonstrates how to use a child's bulletproof backpack in the event of a shooting, outside Curran's home in Billerica, Massachusetts December 19, 2012. The child's bulletproof backpacks range in cost from $250 to $600, depending on the size of the backpack. According to Bullet Blocker Vice President of Business Operations Elmar Uy, their products stop 99.9% of bullets from all handguns. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Guns and bullets that were found at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, following the massacre that killed 20 children and six adults, are pictured in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police on December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters

President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Stacks of guns are seen in a shipping container belonging to Brent Nicholson in Pageland, South Carolina, November 10, 2015. Inside Brent Nicholson's house, guns were everywhere: rifles and shotguns piled in the living room, halls and bedrooms; handguns littering tables and countertops. Outside, when sheriff's investigators rolled up the door on the pre-fab metal garage, more arms spilled out at their feet. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

An attendee wears a "gun rights" button on his shirt while waiting for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to address the crowd during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie Bear, 25, is a former sergeant in the Army, Ray served six years in the Coast Guard and Will is a construction worker. The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter immigrants from crossing the border illegally. The group, who portray themselves as defending the American way, use a strong display of force to intimidate anyone from making the crossing from Mexico into Texas. To critics, they are vigilantes spoiling for a fight. To the immigrants, they are another barrier to entry and to the U.S. Border Patrol, groups like this can either be a nuisance interfering with their operations or an aide in spotting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Targets explode on the range at night during the semi-annual Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot at the Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky October 13, 2012. Upwards of 17,000 people attended Knob Creek's three-day Machine Gun Shoot, an event that twice a year draws machine gun collectors and enthusiasts from around the country to test out weapons like Tommy Guns, water-cooled Brownings and M16s. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

With the Capitol in the background, crosses symbolizing grave markers are placed upon the National Mall in Washington April 11, 2013. The PICO National Network's Lifelines to Healing and Sojourners placed 3,300 grave markers to "remind Congress action is needed on gun violence prevention", representing the supposed number of people who have died as a result of gun violence since the tragedy in Newtown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Miles Turner is hugged by his mother Angela outside their home in Chicago, Illinois, June 9, 2013. Turner, who was shot at least five times on a Chicago sidewalk in October 2012, represents a largely untold side of the gun violence story: survivors who must live with costly and often permanently debilitating injuries. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A combination photograph shows Matt Ecker demonstrating how his son, Army veteran Michael Ecker, shot himself in the head after saluting in the woods behind their Champion, Ohio home, April 19, 2012. On a warm summer afternoon, Michael, a 25-year-old Iraq war veteran, called out to his father from a leafy spot in their backyard. Then, as the two stood just steps apart, Michael saluted, raised a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in a shooting attack in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pro-gun protesters hold signs as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes upon his arrival to meet with families of victims in the shooting rampage in Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Hundreds of activists demand justice for Trayvon Martin after marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress

A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

President Barack Obama hugs Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who was shot in the head during a shooting spree in Tucson, Arizona, in January, 2011, prior to the president's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Sheldon Gilton (L) and Brea Butler hold candles during a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

A woman holds an automatic weapon as she poses for a picture with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

NRA lifetime member Lee Smith, 79, from Houston, shows off his pins and patches to event attendees while taking part in the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A member of the Hidalgo County Gang Enforcement Unit boosts his partner into an attic space as they search for a hand gun used in a gang-related murder on an evidentiary search warrant in Edinburg, Texas, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

A man fires a Sig P320 handgun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Bystanders crouch for cover as shots rang out from Fort Hood's Soldier Readiness Processing Center, while law enforcement officers run toward the sound of the gun, during a mass shooting at the U.S. Army base in which Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan, trained to treat war wounded, killed 13 people, November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jeramie Sivley/U.S. Army photo/Handout

